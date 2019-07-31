 Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China | News | DW | 01.08.2019

News

Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China

US President Donald Trump announced that he will impose a new tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting in September. The move comes amid slow-moving talks to end a costly trade war.

US President Donald Trump (picture-alliance/abaca/O. Douliery)

The US will start taxing $300 billion (€270 billion) worth of Chinese imports with a new 10% tariff on September 1, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump announced the move on Twitter, writing that the new tariff will not cover the $250 billion worth of goods that are already subject to a 25% tariff.

"We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive trade deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!" the US leader wrote.

More to come.

rs/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters) 

Related content

US-Handelsbeauftragter Lighthizer und Finanzminister Mnuchin treffen Chinas Vizepremier Liu in China

US-China trade talks end, more negotiations foreseen in September 31.07.2019

Describing the short round of talks as "constructive," the White House foresees negotiations continuing in Washington in early September. China has blamed the US for a lack of progress.

China steps up rail spend as trade war bites 01.08.2019

With China’s economy slowing due to weakening domestic investment and pressure from the US-China trade war, policymakers are investing in projects like the Shanghai Metro expansion as a tool of fiscal stimulus.

China Chip Produktion

Asia's triple whammy — China slowdown, trade war and chips 25.07.2019

China's economic woes are hurting its regional neighbors from Seoul to Singapore and Donald Trump's trade war is only partly to blame. Even North Korea's economy has seen the worst contraction in decades.

