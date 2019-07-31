 Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China | News | DW | 01.08.2019

News

Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China

US President Donald Trump announced that he will impose a new tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting in September. The move comes amid slow-moving talks to end a costly trade war.

US President Donald Trump (picture-alliance/abaca/O. Douliery)

The US will start taxing $300 billion (€270 billion) worth of Chinese imports with a new 10% tariff on September 1, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump announced the move on Twitter, writing that the new tariff includes Chinese products that had not previously been affected by US tariffs. Some $250 billion worth of Chinese goods are already subject to a 25% tariff.

In announcing the move, Trump said that China pledged to purchase large quantities of US agricultural products but had not yet done so. He also alleged that China did not follow through on a promise to stop the sale of fentanyl to the US, which has been blamed on worsening the opioid crisis.

US stock prices fell following Trump's announcement, plunging into the negative and shedding more than 250 points within minutes.

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phones, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like famous cheeses such as Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


Trade talks to continue

Despite the new tariffs, which target household items such as sneakers and toys, Trump said that negotiations with Beijing will continue.

"We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive trade deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!" the US leader wrote.

The announcement comes on the heels of talks in Shanghai between the world's two largest economies to ease trade tensions. The two sides previously agreed to meet for further talks in Washington in September, although a date has not been set yet.

Trump has accused China of using predatory tactics, including forcing foreign companies to hand over technology as well as stealing trade secrets. The dispute has weighed on global markets and soured relations between Washington and Beijing.

China issued its own retaliatory tariffs, taxing $110 billion worth of American goods, which primarily targeted agricultural products.

China's trump card in the trade dispute with the US is rare earths

