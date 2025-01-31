Trump to go ahead with tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China

The US president will impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China. The charges will come into effect on Saturday, the White House has confirmed.

US President Donald Trump will implement tariffs on Washington's three largest trading partners, namely Canada, Mexico and China, on Saturday, according to the White House.

Trump has reiterated his plans for 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, saying they have failed to crack down on illegal migrants crossing the border into the United States and stamp out the flow of fentanyl.

He also warned of a 10% duty on Chinese goods, also highlighting the spread of fentanyl into the US.

"The February 1 deadline that President Trump put into place at a statement several weeks ago continues," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday.

"Both Canada and Mexico have allowed an unprecedented invasion of illegal fentanyl that is killing American citizens, and also immigrants into our country," she added.

Later on Friday Trump told reporters that nothing can be done by Canada, Mexico

and China to forestall tariffs and vowed to tariff items such as chips, oil and gas.

Trump added that the tariffs on oil and gas are likely to come into effect by February 18.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)