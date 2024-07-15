Trump to be formally declared Republican candidate

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaTrump to be formally declared Republican candidateTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaSteven Gislam07/15/2024July 15, 2024Former US President Donald Trump is set to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention, taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This comes just one day after an attempt on his life.https://p.dw.com/p/4iJWfAdvertisement