Trump threatens steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China

The president-elect stated that the new tariffs are intended to stop an "invasion" of drugs and migrants entering the United States.

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform

He also vowed to impose a 10% increase in tariffs on China in response to drug trafficking issues.

Trump accused Beijing of not doing enough to halt the flow of illicit drugs coming into the United States from Mexico.

"Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America," Trump said.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

