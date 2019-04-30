Trump threatens Cuba with embargo over support for Venezuela

President Donald Trump has threatened a "full and complete embargo" and sanctions on Cuba if the country refuses to stop providing Venezuela with military support.

"If Cuban Troops and Militia do not immediately CEASE military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela, a full and complete embargo, together with highest-level sanctions, will be placed on the island of Cuba," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Hopefully, all Cuban soldiers will promptly and peacefully return to their island!"

'Your time is up': Bolton

Earlier, US National Security Adviser John Bolton delivered a statement at the White House on the ongoing standoff in Venezuela and answered questions from reporters.

Bolton, a foreign policy hawk, said self-declared interim President Juan Guaido enjoyed broad military support, but leaders had hesitated to abandon acting President Nicolas Maduro for fear of Cuban retribution.

He took the unusual step of naming three key Venezuelan government figures he claimed privately supported Guaido — Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Chief Justice of the Venezuelan Supreme Court Maikel Moreno and Head of the Presidential Guard Ivan Rafael Hernandez Dala.

Shortly after he delivered his statement, Bolton released a tweet warning the three: "Your time is up. This is your last chance."

Propped up by Cuban 'thugs'

Bolton said that despite losing the support of the three men, Maduro was being propped up Russia and Cuba. He was especially critical of Cuban "colectivos" which he called gangs of motorcycle-riding "thugs" that were protecting important installations across Venezuela.

He said the situation is "delicate" now that throngs of protesters have answered Guaido's call to take to the streets to force Maduro out of power.

Bolton reiterated Washington's warning that "it would be a big mistake for Maduro to use force on his own people," as images of pitched battles between protesters and soldiers emanated from Caracas. But he also said "this is clearly not a coup."

Asked if the US was considering a military intervention, Bolton, who is a staunch advocate of the Monroe Doctrine — a policy the US claims guarantees it the right to intervene throughout the Americas to ensure "a completely democratic hemisphere" — said that "all options are on the table."

'Troika of tyranny'

Asked about the threat of Russian intervention, Bolton said the Trump administration had made it clear to Moscow just how seriously it views the situation. "We expect the Russians not to interfere with what is happening in Venezuela ."

Bolton also said the US had long been preparing for a "day after" scenario and was ready and willing to extend financial assistance to Venezuela to get the country back on its feet after Maduro was gone.

He once again signaled that after Maduro was ousted from power the US would set its sights on Cuba, which Bolton labeled part of the "troika of tyranny" in Latin America, alongside Venezuela and Nicaragua.

