 Trump threatens Cuba with embargo over support for Venezuela | News | DW | 30.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Trump threatens Cuba with embargo over support for Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has called on Cuba to immediately cease its military support for Venezuela. Earlier, his national security adviser singled out Cuba for its role in the ongoing crisis.

Donald Trump (Reuters/C. Barria)

President Donald Trump has threatened a "full and complete embargo" and sanctions on Cuba if the country refuses to stop providing Venezuela with military support.

"If Cuban Troops and Militia do not immediately CEASE military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela, a full and complete embargo, together with highest-level sanctions, will be placed on the island of Cuba," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Hopefully, all Cuban soldiers will promptly and peacefully return to their island!"

'Your time is up': Bolton

Earlier, US National Security Adviser John Bolton delivered a statement at the White House on the ongoing standoff in Venezuela and answered questions from reporters.

Bolton, a foreign policy hawk, said self-declared interim President Juan Guaido enjoyed broad military support, but leaders had hesitated to abandon acting President Nicolas Maduro for fear of Cuban retribution.

Read more: Neocon-led US Venezuela policy, rhetoric trigger deja vu effect

He took the unusual step of naming three key Venezuelan government figures he claimed privately supported Guaido — Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Chief Justice of the Venezuelan Supreme Court Maikel Moreno and Head of the Presidential Guard Ivan Rafael Hernandez Dala.

Shortly after he delivered his statement, Bolton released a tweet warning the three: "Your time is up. This is your last chance."

Propped up by Cuban 'thugs'

Bolton said that despite losing the support of the three men, Maduro was being propped up Russia and Cuba. He was especially critical of Cuban "colectivos" which he called gangs of motorcycle-riding "thugs" that were protecting important installations across Venezuela.

He said the situation is "delicate" now that throngs of protesters have answered Guaido's call to take to the streets to force Maduro out of power.

Read more: How much influence does Cuba have over Venezuela?

Watch video 01:09

Guaido calls for military uprising

Read more: Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops

Bolton reiterated Washington's warning that "it would be a big mistake for Maduro to use force on his own people," as images of pitched battles between protesters and soldiers emanated from Caracas. But he also said "this is clearly not a coup."

Asked if the US was considering a military intervention, Bolton, who is a staunch advocate of the Monroe Doctrine — a policy the US claims guarantees it the right to intervene throughout the Americas to ensure "a completely democratic hemisphere" — said that "all options are on the table."

'Troika of tyranny'

Asked about the threat of Russian intervention, Bolton said the Trump administration had made it clear to Moscow just how seriously it views the situation. "We expect the Russians not to interfere with what is happening in Venezuela ."  

Bolton also said the US had long been preparing for a "day after" scenario and was ready and willing to extend financial assistance to Venezuela to get the country back on its feet after Maduro was gone.

He once again signaled that after Maduro was ousted from power the US would set its sights on Cuba, which Bolton labeled part of the "troika of tyranny" in Latin America, alongside Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Watch video 00:34

Guaido: Venezuela in a state of occupation

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro and has claimed he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face-off with security, the world reacts. (30.04.2019)  

Donald Trump: Russia must leave Venezuela

President Donald Trump called on Russia "to get out" of Venezuela while meeting Fabiana Rosales, the wife of interim leader Juan Guaido. In turn, Russia said its ties with Venezuela should be of no concern to others. (28.03.2019)  

Neocon-led US Venezuela policy, rhetoric trigger deja vu effect

There is a solid case to be made for regime change in Venezuela as advocated by the US and many of its allies. Still, scholars say, the US' record and some key Trump administration players are cause for concern. (05.02.2019)  

Is Cuba really pulling the strings in Venezuela?

As the crisis in Venezuela worsens, Cuba continues to throw its support behind the government in Caracas. How much influence does Havana hold over President Nicolas Maduro? (08.08.2017)  

US's Bolton appears to threaten Venezuela with: '5,000 troops to Colombia'

US National Security Advisor John Bolton has stirred speculation after observers noticed "5,000 troops to Colombia" scrawled on his notepad. Accidental or not, it sends a signal to Venezuela's leadership. (29.01.2019)  

Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops

After the early-morning release of a video calling on citizens and the military to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro, crowds gathered at the air force base in the Venezuelan capital. Guaido spoke to DW. (30.04.2019)  

How much influence does Cuba have over Venezuela?

The United States has accused Cuba of controlling Venezuela's political elite, its army and its intelligence services. Havana denies the claims and has called on Washington to provide evidence. (09.03.2019)  

Venezuela's opposition leader says he's ready to replace Nicolas Maduro

Juan Guaido said the constitution granted him the power to head a transitional government. The opposition is reportedly planning to extend an olive branch to the regime's army defectors. (12.01.2019)  

Uprising shows instability of Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela

A small group of Venezuelan soldiers have apparently failed in their attempt to overthrow the regime. Observers say the uprising demonstrates how unstable Venezuela's political situation has become. (22.01.2019)  

Russia sends military planes to Venezuela

Russia has emerged as a key ally of acting President Nicolas Maduro. Two planes, reportedly carrying military supplies and troops, have landed in Caracas. (25.03.2019)  

What's at stake for Russia in Venezuela?

Russia could lose a lot if Nicolas Maduro is ousted in Venezuela. Moscow's massive loans to Caracas are only one piece of the puzzle — Venezuelan oil reserves could bring down the price of oil and upset Russia's economy. (26.01.2019)  

Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega blames crisis on US-backed 'coup'

After months of deadly anti-government protests, Nicaragua's embattled president denied any "persecution" has taken place. In an exclusive interview with DW, Daniel Ortega called the crisis a "coup" financed by the US. (10.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Guaido: Venezuela in a state of occupation  

Guaido calls for military uprising  

Related content

Venezuela Juan Guaido vor Airforce Base La Carlota in Caracas

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support 30.04.2019

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face off with security, the world reacts.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops 30.04.2019

Crowds have gathered in Caracas after Juan Guaido called on citizens and the military to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking with DW, the opposition leader said the "armed forces are not with Maduro."

Washington OAS Gustavo Tarre Rede

Venezuelan opposition envoy appeals to OAS for help 24.04.2019

Gustavo Tarre called on the Organization of American States to help with the "reconstruction of Venezuela." His address came days after Nicolas Maduro called for a celebration for Venezuela's departure from the OAS.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  