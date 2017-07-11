Trump threatens arrests and prison time for people who destroy statues

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had authorized government officials to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys monuments on federal property.

The president announced the measure on Twitter, saying it was effective immediately.



He added that it could be used to retroactively to address past destruction or vandalism.

Monuments and statues honoring controversial figures have come into the line of fire of protesters and activists after weeks of global demonstrations over racism and policing.

In Europe, statues of historical figures with ties to colonialism or slavery have been vandalized or pulled down.

In the US, monuments paying homage to the rebel Confederacy from the nation's Civil War-era, among others, have become key targets.

