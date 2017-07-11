Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House doctor says

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, his physician, Sean Conley, said on Monday.

In a statement released by Trump's press secretary, Conley said that Trump had tested negative on "consecutive days" using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card.

Conley said that Trump's negative test was supplemented with additional clinical and laboratory data.

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others," said Conley.

The physician's assessment comes as Trump is set to hold his first public rally since contracting the coronavirus, in Florida.

A day before Conley's statement, Trump had tweeted that he had received a sign-off on his health status from doctors in the White House.

The tweet was removed by Twitter for violating its rules about the spread of misinformation on COVID-19. Trump had also claimed in an interview that he was immune from the virus for "maybe a long time, maybe a short time, could be a lifetime."

