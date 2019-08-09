Trump tells staff to consider buying Greenland: report

The US president has repeatedly asked aides about buying the world's largest island, the Wall Street Journal reports. The real estate magnet is due to visit Greenland's current owner Denmark next month.
White House aides have reportedly looked into the possibility of the US buying Greenland after President Donald Trump mooted the prospect on multiple occasions.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday cited unnamed advisors as saying the US leader asked his staff to "look into the idea" of purchasing the world's largest island.
The report said that Trump, who is scheduled to make his first visit to Denmark early next month, has repeatedly asked advisers whether the US could acquire the territory, three-quarters of which is covered by a permanent ice sheet.
There is no indication that a Greenland purchase will be on the agenda for his talks with Danish officials.
Energy exploration?
The sources said Trump had expressed interest in the autonomous Danish territory's resources and geopolitical importance.
The WSJ said the president may seek to strengthen Washington's military presence in the Arctic. Thule Air Base is currently the US's northernmost installation.
The Associated Press later cited an anonymous Trump ally who admitted that the president had discussed the idea but was not serious about it.
It wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the island. In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark $100 million (€90 million) to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.
Lying between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans, Greenland is mostly self-ruled, though Denmark
remains in charge of foreign affairs, defense and monetary policy.
The 2-million square kilometer (772,000 square-mile) island is home to just 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.
