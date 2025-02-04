  1. Skip to content
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump: Tariffs pause after calls to Trudeau and Sheinbaum

February 4, 2025

The US president spoke to the leaders of Canada and Mexico before confirming there would be a pause to the tariffs he imposed over the weekend. Elsewhere, Trump is set to meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu. DW has more.

US President Donald Trump
Trump confirmed the pause after talking to the leaders of Mexico and CanadaImage: Ben Curtis/AP Photo/picture alliance
  • Trump spoke to both Trudeau and Sheinbaum before confirming the pause to tariffs
  • Trump is set to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington

Here's a roundup of headlines from Donald Trump's first days in office, on Tuesday, February 4:

February 4, 2025

Welcome to DW's coverage of Trump's first days in office

Saim Dušan Inayatullah editor | John Silk with Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa
US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, US, January 30, 2025
Trump began his second term as US president with a flurry of executive orders and foreign policy decisions Image: Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Trump's early forays into foreign policy at the beginning of his second term in the White House are already sparking tensions with Washington's key allies.

EU leaders have made efforts to form a united front in the face of Trump's tariff threats against them, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promising to respond "firmly" if the bloc is targeted "unfairly."

Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico announced that tariffs had been paused after talks with Trump. The two North American countries had previously threatened retaliatory measures if the levies were to be implemented.

The US president is also expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, following the ceasefire agreement in Gaza that has been seen as the result of pressure from Trump that came ahead of his inauguration.

Follow DW for the latest.

