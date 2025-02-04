Trump: Tariffs pause after calls to Trudeau and Sheinbaum

Skip next section Welcome to DW's coverage of Trump's first days in office

Trump began his second term as US president with a flurry of executive orders and foreign policy decisions Image: Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Trump's early forays into foreign policy at the beginning of his second term in the White House are already sparking tensions with Washington's key allies.

EU leaders have made efforts to form a united front in the face of Trump's tariff threats against them, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promising to respond "firmly" if the bloc is targeted "unfairly."

Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico announced that tariffs had been paused after talks with Trump. The two North American countries had previously threatened retaliatory measures if the levies were to be implemented.

The US president is also expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, following the ceasefire agreement in Gaza that has been seen as the result of pressure from Trump that came ahead of his inauguration.

