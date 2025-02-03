Trump tariffs 'bad' for US and Europe, Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged cooperation between EU member states in the face of potential US tariffs on European exports, saying that it was also important to proceed in a manner that leads to "cooperation" with the US.

Trump said he would speak Monday morning with the leaders of Mexico and Canada after imposing 25% tariffs on the two North American countries.

Meanwhile, Trump also said in a separate statement that Washington would cut funding to South Africa until it conducts an "investigation" into alleged mistreatment of "certain classes of people."

Here is a roundup of headlines onTrump's early days in office on February 3: