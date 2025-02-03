Trump tariffs 'bad' for US and Europe, Scholz says

Skip next section What exactly are Trump's EU tariff threats?

US President Donald Trump has threatened several times in the past months to hit the European Union with tariffs.

He's been particularly vocal about what he thinks are unfair trade practices, particularly in the automotive and agricultural sectors and the US trade deficit with the EU.

But what exactly has Trump threatened?

Sunday, February 2

Trump said on Sunday that tariffs would be coming "pretty soon" for the EU but didn't go into more details.

Friday, 31 January

He would "absolutely" put "substantial" tariffs on goods coming from EU countries, Trump said, because the bloc had treated the US "so terribly."

"Am I going to impose tariffs on the European Union? Do you want the truthful answer or should I give you a political answer? Absolutely, absolutely," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

"They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products, essentially, they don't take almost anything," he said.

And we have a tremendous deficit with the European Union. So, we'll be doing something very substantial with the European Union. We're going to bring the level up to where it should be."

Friday, 20 December

The EU "must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social while still president elect.

"Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!"