Trump taps Keith Kellogg to negotiate Ukraine-Russia peace

Melissa Kent
November 29, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his pick to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Keith Kellogg is a retired lieutenant general and served as a national security adviser in Trump's first administration.

Melissa Kent Award-winning Canadian broadcast news and current affairs journalist
