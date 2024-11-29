Trump taps Keith Kellogg to negotiate Ukraine-Russia peace

ConflictsUnited States of AmericaTrump taps Keith Kellogg to negotiate Ukraine-Russia peaceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUnited States of AmericaMelissa Kent11/29/2024November 29, 2024US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his pick to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Keith Kellogg is a retired lieutenant general and served as a national security adviser in Trump's first administration. https://p.dw.com/p/4nYJaAdvertisement