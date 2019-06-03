 Trump talking trade in UK after day of pageantry | News | DW | 04.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump talking trade in UK after day of pageantry

Both President Trump and Prime Minister May are looking to cement a strong trade deal following Brexit. Mass protests were set to take place across London over the president's visit.

Donald Trump in London

US President Donald Trump kicked off the second day of his visit to the UK on Tuesday by meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and business representatives from both countries.

The two leaders were also to hold private talks likely to highlight the strained relationship between Downing Street and the White House.

Both May and Trump are seeking a bilateral trade deal for when Britain leaves the European Union, now slated to happen in October. This will be the pair's final meeting, as May is stepping down on June 7.

 "I think we'll have a very, very substantial trade deal," said Trump. "I think that this is something we both want to do ... we're going to get it done."

Trump had already caused a commotion before he landed, tweeting from Air Force One that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has openly criticized the president, was a "stone cold loser."

His comments were made  ahead of a day of pageantry that included tea with Prince Charles and a state dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth

Watch video 01:34

Trump gets Royal treatment at Buckingham Palace

'Carival of Resistance'

Some of Britain's largest-ever demonstrations against a foreign leader were also set to take place on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of environmental activists, womens' rights campaigners, and anti-racism protestors were set to take to the streets of London to show their condemnation of Trump's policies.

The infamous "baby Trump" balloon made appearance outside of the location where the president is meeting with the prime minister.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who did not attend Monday's state dinner out of protest, is due to give a speech at the "Carnival of Resistance" in central London.

es/rc (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US President Trump backs Boris Johnson as next British prime minister

US President Donald Trump has said former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson would be an "excellent" choice as the next prime minister of the UK. He also suggested that the American wife of Prince Harry was "nasty." (01.06.2019)  

Donald Trump arrives in the UK to pomp and protest

The US president has met with the British royal family, but exacerbated a feud with London's mayor after arriving in the UK. Donald Trump has been accused of "entirely unacceptable interference" for his Brexit comments. (03.06.2019)  

Donald Trump lands in a UK 'in turmoil'; baby blimp awaits

Following tense NATO talks in Brussels, Donald Trump has arrived in Brexit-roiled Britain for his first visit as the US president. Thousands are planning to receive him with an oversize balloon with undersize hands. (12.07.2018)  

US President Donald Trump to visit Britain in stasis

In London, US President Donald Trump will be met with wide-scale protests and a febrile political climate. Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May issued the invitation before her days in office were genuinely numbered. (02.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump gets Royal treatment at Buckingham Palace  

Related content

England Besuch Donald Trump

Donald Trump arrives in the UK to pomp and protest 03.06.2019

The US president has met with the British royal family, but exacerbated a feud with London's mayor after arriving in the UK. Donald Trump has been accused of "entirely unacceptable interference" for his Brexit comments.

USA Donald Trump und Melania Trump reisen nach London

US President Donald Trump to visit Britain in stasis 02.06.2019

In London, US President Donald Trump will be met with wide-scale protests and a febrile political climate. Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May issued the invitation before her days in office were genuinely numbered.

Donald Trump zu Besuch in Großbritannien

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest 03.06.2019

US President Donald Trump has arrived in London for a three-day state visit. His meetings with the British royal family are as much a focal point of the trip as the large-scale protests.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  