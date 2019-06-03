Trump talking trade in UK after day of pageantry

US President Donald Trump kicked off the second day of his visit to the UK on Tuesday by meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and business representatives from both countries.

The two leaders were also to hold private talks likely to highlight the strained relationship between Downing Street and the White House.

Both May and Trump are seeking a bilateral trade deal for when Britain leaves the European Union, now slated to happen in October. This will be the pair's final meeting, as May is stepping down on June 7.

"I think we'll have a very, very substantial trade deal," said Trump. "I think that this is something we both want to do ... we're going to get it done."

Trump had already caused a commotion before he landed, tweeting from Air Force One that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has openly criticized the president, was a "stone cold loser."

His comments were made ahead of a day of pageantry that included tea with Prince Charles and a state dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Watch video 01:34 Share Windsors welcome traveling Trumps Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3JmIy Trump gets Royal treatment at Buckingham Palace

'Carival of Resistance'

Some of Britain's largest-ever demonstrations against a foreign leader were also set to take place on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of environmental activists, womens' rights campaigners, and anti-racism protesters were set to take to the streets of London to show their condemnation of Trump's policies.

The infamous "baby Trump" balloon made appearance outside of the location where the president is meeting with the prime minister.

"We're trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country," said balloon co-creator Leo Murray.

"We're also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate," he said. "We want to put a smile on people's faces as well as make a serious point."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who did not attend Monday's state dinner out of protest, is due to give a speech at the "Carnival of Resistance" in central London.

es/rc (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.