Trump talking trade in UK after day of pageantry

US President Donald Trump was set to kick off the second day of his visit to the UK on Tuesday by meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and business representatives from both countries.

The two leaders were also to hold private talks likely to highlight the strained relationship between Downing Street and the White House.

Both May and Trump are seeking a bilateral trade deal for when Britain leaves the European Union, now slated to happen in October. This will be the pair's final meeting, as May is stepping down on June 7.

"Big Trade Deal is possible once UK gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday ahead of a day of pageantry that included tea with Prince Charles and a state dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Trump had already caused a commotion before he landed, tweeting from Air Force One that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has openly criticized the president, was a "stone cold loser."

'Carival of Resistance'

Some of Britain's largest-ever demonstrations against a foreign leader were also set to take place on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of environmental activists, womens' rights campaigners, and anti-racism protestors were set to take to the streets of London to show their condemnation of Trump's policies.

The infamous "baby Trump" balloon was also likely to make an appearance outside of the location where the president will meet with the prime minister.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who did not attend Monday's state dinner out of protest, is due to give a speech at the "Carnival of Resistance" in central London.

es/rc (AP, Reuters)

