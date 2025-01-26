Trump suspends Colombia tariffs after agreement

The US said it would not move forward with tariffs and some sanctions on Colombia after a spat over deportation flights. Colombia earlier said it would impose 25% tariffs on US goods.

The White House announced late Sunday that US President Donald Trump would not go forward with tariffs and some sanctions against Colombia, after the South American country agreed to take in deported migrants from the US, including on US military aircraft.

Colombia "has agreed to all of President Trump's terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Earlier, Trump said he was ordering punitive tariffs and travel bans on Colombia, among other retaliatory steps.

Leavitt said the measures which would have imposed 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods coming into the United States and then raised to 50% in one week will be "held in reserve, and not signed."

But visa restrictions on Colombian government officials will remain in place "until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned."

The move was triggered by Colombia refusing landing permission for at least two US deportation flights.

"These measures are just the beginning," Trump had written on his social media platform Truth Social. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States."

Migrants need to be treated with 'dignity' — Colombian president

Following the White House's announcement, the Colombian government said it had "overcome the impasse" with the US.

"We will continue to receive Colombians who return as deportees, guaranteeing them decent conditions," Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said in a statement.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said earlier in the day that flights carrying migrants deported from the US would not be accepted until the Trump administration established protocols that treated people with "dignity."

"A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves," Petro said. "That is why I returned the US military planes that were carrying Colombian migrants."

Petro added that his country would receive Colombians arriving on civilian aircraft and "without treatment like criminals."

Later, Colombia offered to send a presidential plane "to facilitate the humane return of Colombian nationals."

Petro criticized Trump in a defiant post on X, saying "your blockade doesn't scare me." Petro threatened 50% tariffs on US goods after Trump's earlier trade announcements in regards to the South American country.

Colombia then said it would go forward with a 25% tariffs on US goods, after Petro's threat.

US to suspend issuing visas for Colombians

Following Petro's refusal to accept the flights, US Secretary Rubio promptly ordered the suspension of visa issuance at the US Embassy's consular section in Bogota.

Rubio is issuing "travel sanctions on individuals and their families, who were responsible for the interference of US repatriation flight operations," the US Department of State said in a statement, adding that it "will continue to enforce and prioritize an America First agenda."

The statement also says measures will remain in place until Colombia fulfills its obligation to accept the return of its citizens.

Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, said the Congress is ready to enact sanctions on those that fail to "accept their citizens who are illegally in the United States."

"President Trump is putting America first, just like he said he would. And Congress will implement policies that reinforce his agenda," .

Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, criticized Trump's move to impose retaliatory tariffs on Colombia.

"Trump is all about making inflation worse for working class Americans, not better," she said.

Colombia is a major exporter of coffee, meaning breakfast might get a little more expensive for some Americans due to Trump's tariffs.

Flights landing in Guatemala, Honduras

Among a raft of Trump's campaign promises was to crack down on those entering the US illegally.

Two Air Force C-17 cargo planes carrying migrants removed from the US touched down early on Friday in Guatemala.

On the same day, Honduras received two deportation flights carrying a total of 193 people.

According to figures from the advocacy group Witness at the Border, Colombia accepted 475 deportation flights from the United States from 2020 to 2024, fifth behind Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador.

It accepted 124 deportation flights in 2024.

Honduras calls on 'urgent' CELAC meeting

In the wake of the deportation row, Honduran President Xiomara Castro on Sunday called for an "urgent" meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in the coming week.

According to a statement from the Honduran government, Petro already confirmed his participation in person in Tegucigalpa.

The meeting will take place as Rubio is expected to travel to Central America — his first trip abroad as the top US diplomat.

