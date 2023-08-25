  1. Skip to content
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
CrimeUnited States of America

Trump surrenders to Atlanta police in racketeering case

August 25, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump has surrendered to face criminal charges in Atlanta. The arrest represents the fourth time he has been indicted since leaving office, but it's the first time police have taken a mugshot for official records.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) is seen serving Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (center) at a dinner in 2011

The long list of Putin critics targeted by the Kremlin

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
