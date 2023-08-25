Trump surrenders to Atlanta police in racketeering case

CrimeUnited States of AmericaTrump surrenders to Atlanta police in racketeering caseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of America08/25/2023August 25, 2023Former US President Donald Trump has surrendered to face criminal charges in Atlanta. The arrest represents the fourth time he has been indicted since leaving office, but it's the first time police have taken a mugshot for official records.https://p.dw.com/p/4Va34Advertisement