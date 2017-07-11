Trump supporters rally against unproven electoral fraud

Supporters of outgoing US president Donald Trump marched through Washington DC on Saturday to protest what they believe to be electoral fraud. Trump has repeatedly claimed victory in this month's election without providing evidence.

US security officials yesterday dismissed Trump's claims of fix, saying last week's White House vote was "the most secure in American history."

Reporting from the scene, DW's Stefan Simons said thousands of people have gathered in the city.

President Trump's motorcade briefly joined them. Videos posted on social media showed the incumbent commander-in-chief waving from his car.

Organizers have given the rallies various names, including the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal.

MAGA is an acronym for the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Organizers and right-wing media figures, along with the White House officials, have predicted a huge turnout.

Trump supporters turned out in Washington DC to back his claims of electoral fraud.

Some left-wing groups are planning counter-demonstrations.

Trump refuses to concede

The US president has so far refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden, who all major US media outlets project to be the winner of the November 3 election.

President-elect Biden, a Democrat, is projected to have won 306 electoral college votes, compared to President Trump's 232.

President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 electoral college votes

Judges in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania on Friday rejected a series of legal challenges by the Trump campaign to seek a review of results in those three states.

Read more: US: Pennsylvania, Michigan courts reject Donald Trump election fraud cases

Biden's team have said Trump's failure to recognize his defeat is hurting national security because the president-elect has not yet received any daily intelligence briefings.

jf/dj (AP, AFP, dpa)