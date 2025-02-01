Trump signs tariff orders on Canada, Mexico, and China

The US has warned against retaliation from targeted countries, indicating further action was possible.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico, as well as 25% on goods from Canada, except for Canadian energy resources which will face 10% in tariffs.

The order also imposes a 10% tariff on Imports from China.

According to the White House, the executive order also includes a retaliation clause, meaning further measures are possible if the targeted countries respond with measures of their own.

The move, which would come just two weeks after he moved back into the White House, hits America's biggest trading partners. In 2023, Canada and Mexico bought US goods and services worth $808 billion (€768 billion), according to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

At the same time, Canada and Mexico sent $1.01 trillion worth of goods to the US. The US trade deficit with Canada is over $40 billion, while the trade deficit with Mexico is over $162 billion.

Trump previously accused the two neighboring countries of failing to crack down on illegal migrants crossing the border into the United States and stamp out the flow of fentanyl.

This breaking news story is being updated