Trump signs order banning trans athletes from women's sports

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports, the latest in a string of executive actions that aim at LGBTQ+ rights.

"The war on women's sports is over," Trump said at a signing ceremony at the White House.

"We will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat up, injure and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women sports will be only for women," Trump added.

What does the new ban on transgender women and girls say?

The order, titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," gives government agencies authority to penalize schools that allow transgender athletes to compete on women's teams.

Any school that violates the order would risk losing federal funding.

"It is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy," according to the executive order.

The Trump administration defines sex based on the gender assigned at birth.

Trump moves to ban transgender athletes from 2028 LA Games

The US president also said he would pressure the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change its rules on transgender athletes ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

He said he had instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "make it clear" to the IOC that "we want them to change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject."

Trump added that he had ordered Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem to deny visa applications "made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes to try and get into the Games."

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and organizers for the 2028 Olympics did not immediately respond to AP requests for comment.

Trump's attacks on transgender policies

Since his second term began on January 20, Trump has issued a string of orders targeting gender non-conforming people.

He signed an order to restrict gender-affirming care for those under 19.

He also issued an order to rid what he called "transgender ideology" from the military and effectively bar transgender Americans from serving.

