Trump signs executive order on US police reform

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at improving police practices in the United States following weeks of nationwide demonstrations demanding an end to racial profiling and police brutality. The demands for reform were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer.

During a signing ceremony at the White House flanked by uniformed police officers, Trump briefly expressed sympathy for those killed by police violence, but quickly shifted his tone toward defending law enforcement. He said police who use excessive force are a "tiny" number among "trustworthy" ranks.

Read more: How US police avoid scrutiny and keep power

What is in the order?

The order allows the Department of Justice (DoJ) to monitor and promote training and de-escalation tactics of local police forces and sets up a DoJ database to track officers with records of using excessive force.

It would provide a financial incentive, tying federal funding of local departments to meeting best-practice standards, including a ban on chokeholds unless an officer's life is in danger.

The plan also proposes funds for programs in which social workers join police in response to non-violent calls involving mental health, drug addiction and homelessness.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Edward Colston: slave trader and philanthropist Controversy over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol was rife for years. On June 7, demonstrators removed the bronze from its pedestal and tossed it into the water. While Colston was working for the Royal African Society, an estimated 84,000 Africans were transported for enslavement; 19,000 of them died along the way. But he went down in history as a benefactor for his donations to charities.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Robert Baden-Powell: initiator of the Boy Scouts Activists accuse Robert Baden-Powell, the man who initiated the Boy Scout movement, of racism, homophobia and admiration for Adolf Hitler. His statue stood on Brownsea Island in southern England. Amid the current wave of monuments being toppled by protesters, local authorities have now removed Baden-Powell's statue as a precaution.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Leopold II: Belgian colonial-era monarch Belgium has quite a few statues of King Leopold II. The monarch ruled the country from 1865 to 1909 and established a brutal colonial regime in Congo that is in fact considered one of the most violent in history. Protesters smeared several statues of Leopold II with paint. Authorities removed the above statue from its pedestal in the Antwerp suburb of Ekeren and sent it to a museum depot.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Christopher Columbus: revered and scorned In the US, too, disputes have flared over monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures. Among others, protesters have targeted Christopher Columbus. A statue in Boston was beheaded (photo). North American indigenous groups reject the worship of Columbus because his expeditions enabled the colonization of the continent and the genocide of its autochthonous population in the first place.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Columbus in Latin America: a different point of view Some people see Columbus as one of the most important figures in world history, but for many people in Latin America the explorer's name stands for the beginning of a painful era. From the perspective of the indigenous population, Spanish colonialism is a dark chapter in their history. In Latin America, too, statues of Columbus have been destroyed or damaged in the past.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Jefferson Davis: Civil War president Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederate States of America, one of the leaders in the country's mid 19th-century Civil War. Protesters toppled and spray-painted the Confederate president's statue in Richmond, Virginia. House speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the removal of Confederate statues from the US Capitol because they were monuments to men "who advocated cruelty and barbarism."

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Robert E. Lee: a divisive figure Another Confederate statue in Richmond, this one a monument to General Robert E. Lee, is to be removed in the next few days. Governor Ralph Northam has given orders to take down the monument. Many African Americans regards the statues of Confederate politicians and soldiers as symbols of oppression and slavery. Author: Rayna Breuer (db)



'Bare minimum'

Civil rights activists and Democrats said Tuesday the order was insufficient, and are advocating a full-scale reform of police culture, including calls to move funding from police departments to social programs.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said Trump's "weak executive order" fell "shortof what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality that is murdering hundreds of black Americans."

"We must insist on bold change, not meekly surrender to the bare minimum," said Pelosi.

The US Congress is currently draftingpolice reform legislation, and Democrats are seeking more far-ranging restructuring than Republicans.

Democrats, for instance, propose allowing victims of police misconduct and their families to sue law enforcement departments. Republicans have said this goes too far, and instead recommend creating a "de-certification" process for officers involved in misconduct.

Watch video 06:05 Share George Floyd Death: The Legacy of White Supremacy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dTQc George Floyd Death: The Legacy of White Supremacy

wmr/sri (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.