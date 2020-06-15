Trump signs executive order on US police reform

The White House has issued an order aimed at encouraging de-escalation tactics in US police forces. Democrats and activists say it falls short of addressing systemic racism and excessive force.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at improving police practices in the United States following weeks of nationwide demonstrations demanding an end to racial profiling and police brutality. The demands for reform were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer.
During a signing ceremony at the White House flanked by uniformed police officers, Trump briefly expressed sympathy for those killed by police violence, but quickly shifted his tone toward defending law enforcement. He said police who use excessive force are a "tiny" number among "trustworthy" ranks.
What is in the order?
The order allows the Department of Justice (DoJ) to monitor and promote training and de-escalation tactics of local police forces and sets up a DoJ database to track officers with records of using excessive force.
It would provide a financial incentive, tying federal funding of local departments to meeting best-practice standards, including a ban on chokeholds unless an officer's life is in danger.
The plan also proposes funds for programs in which social workers join police in response to non-violent calls involving mental health, drug addiction and homelessness.
'Bare minimum'
Civil rights activists and Democrats said Tuesday the order was insufficient, and are advocating a full-scale reform of police culture, including calls to move funding from police departments to social programs.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said Trump's "weak executive order" fell "shortof what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality that is murdering hundreds of black Americans."
"We must insist on bold change, not meekly surrender to the bare minimum," said Pelosi.
The US Congress is currently draftingpolice reform legislation, and Democrats are seeking more far-ranging restructuring than Republicans.
Democrats, for instance, propose allowing victims of police misconduct and their families to sue law enforcement departments. Republicans have said this goes too far, and instead recommend creating a "de-certification" process for officers involved in misconduct.
