Trump shooting suspect charged with attempted assassination

The gunman accused of plotting to kill Donald Trump at his Florida golf course has been indicted on three additional charges, including attempted assassination.

The US Justice Department announced Tuesday that the gunman accused of plotting to kill Donald Trump at his Florida golf course earlier this month has been indicted on three additional charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

The indictment against Ryan R. was handed down by a grand jury in Miami, the Justice Department said, and court documents showed the case was randomly assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon.

Ryan R. was already facing two gun chargesafter authorities said he pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15 while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing there. He was ordered to remain in jail pending trial.

dh/jsi (AFP, Reuters)