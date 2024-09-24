  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineAlternative for Germany (AfD)
CrimeUnited States of America

Trump shooting suspect charged with attempted assassination

September 25, 2024

The gunman accused of plotting to kill Donald Trump at his Florida golf course has been indicted on three additional charges, including attempted assassination.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l2uQ
Law enforcement officials work at the crime scene outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida
Authorities said Ryan R. pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump's Florida golf club on Sept. 15 while the Republican presidential nominee was golfing thereImage: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

The US Justice Department announced Tuesday that the gunman accused of plotting to kill Donald Trump at his Florida golf course earlier this month has been indicted on three additional charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

The indictment against Ryan R. was handed down by a grand jury in Miami, the Justice Department said, and court documents showed the case was randomly assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon.

Ryan R. was already facing two gun chargesafter authorities said he pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15 while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing there. He was ordered to remain in jail pending trial.

More to follow...

FBI investigates second assassination attempt on Trump

dh/jsi (AFP, Reuters)