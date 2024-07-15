Trump shooting puts focus on political violence in US

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaTrump shooting puts focus on political violence in USTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaPhil Gayle07/15/2024July 15, 2024The assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump has raised fears that the US may be entering a new period of political violence. Professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss discusses the severity of the threat.https://p.dw.com/p/4iLKZAdvertisement