Trump secures Arizona, completes sweep of swing states

Donald Trump has won all seven swing states in the US presidential election, according to projections, giving him a decisive Electoral College victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

US President-elect Donald Trump won Arizona on Saturday, according to the Associated Press, completing a clean sweep of all seven swing states.

The Republican, who had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House by early on Wednesday, now has what is expected to be a final total of 312 votes to Vice President Kamala Harris' 226.

In addition to Arizona, Trump also won the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

Republicans have also regained control of the US Senate and look close to clinching control of the US House of Representatives.

Trump rules out Haley, Pompeo from new administration

Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday said that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be rejoining his administration.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country."

Pompeo and Haley were key members of Trump's administration during his first term, from 2017 to 2021.

Fact check: Did Donald Trump cheat in the US election? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Initially, Pompeo was considered for the post of Secretary of Defense. However, in July, he shared plans for Ukraine that involved sending more ammunition and targeting Russia's energy sector. Observers noted on Saturday that these plans contradicted Trump's campaign statements.

Meanwhile, Haley, who later supported Trump's presidency, initially criticized him heavily during the party primaries.

"I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations," Haley said on social media. "I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."

Who will join Trump's cabinet?

Trump is conducting meetings with potential members of his cabinet before he takes office on January 20.

So far, Trump has made only one cabinet appointment naming his campaign manager Susie Wiles — who he calls "ice baby" due to her supposedly unflappable temperament — as his White House chief of staff.

Her appointment as White House Chief of Staff would make her the first woman to hold this crucial position.

Trump met with prominent investor Scott Bessent, who is a potential US Treasury Secretary nominee, according to Reuters news agency's report.

During his first term as president, Trump made some cabinet appointments public via social media posts.

