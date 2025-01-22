What Donald Trump's return to power in US means for Africa

As Donald Trump starts his second term as president of the United States, Africans have expressed hope and skepticism regarding his policies — particularly on migration and LGBTQ+ rights.

During his first term as US president, Donald Trump showed little interest in relations with governments in Africa. The continent also didn't feature much in his inauguration speech for his second term, except for his vow to send back undocumented migrants, a campaign pledge that played a role in his reelection.

Nonetheless, several Ghanaians who spoke to DW have high expectations of Trump's second term. Jennifer Nartey says she is optimistic about the US-Africa partnership. "I'm expecting that he will focus on building more partnerships with African countries, of which Ghana is part."

Nartey also highlighted concerns about LGBTQ+ rights, expecting Trump to influence African nations' policies. "I'm expecting that he would work on it ... that he'll push it so that other smaller countries or African countries that are looking at him can follow his route," she added.

Trump has rolled back several policies from the previous Biden administration Image: Mike Segar/REUTERS

Fred Awuni, a resident of Ghana's capital, Accra, echoed her sentiment. "As an African, I hold esteemed values concerning it [LGBTQ+ rights]. So, I think when he's able to abolish it, I'd really appreciate it," Awuni said.

Last year, Ghana's Parliament passed a bill to criminalize consensual sex between same-sex adults. Human rights groups have criticized the bill, which is yet to be signed into law, as persecution against sexual and gender minorities.

Already, Trump has rolled back protections for LGBTQ+ communities. On his first day in office, he mandated that the United States would only recognize two sexes—male and female—in all official government documents.

Cautious optimism on Trump's second term

"I don't think that the election of President Trump will change a lot of relations between Mali and the United States," a Malian who lives in the capital, Bamako, told DW.

In neighboring Niger, there was criticism of Trump's relations with Africa. "During his first term, he did not show any interest in working or collaborating with Africans," a local told DW, adding that he does not expect significant changes in his approach.

Reactions in Cameroon were more cautious. "Cameroon is a partner of the United States of America, and therefore, Cameroonian diplomacy should tune its violin for the new situation," one Yaounde resident told DW.

"Africa today is unavoidable. Africa's position is vital for peace and the consolidation of global stability," said a resident of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. He said there was a need for balanced relations between the United States, Russia and other global powers.

The Lobito Corridor: Biden's late push for African resources To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Health care and immigration under scrutiny

Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) is sending shock waves across Africa. Kudzai Zvinavashe, from Zimbabwe, told DW that the US's withdrawal is a "huge blow," particularly for Africa's underresourced health care systems. "The World Health Organization has been critical in plugging the gap, especially in emergencies such as Ebola, COVID, and mpox," Zvinavashe said.

Trump's immigration policies also face scrutiny. Gracious Nyathi highlighted the potential impact of executive orders on young Africans seeking opportunities in the US. "Considering that Trump has come with a very much radical approach with regards to immigration, it would definitely crush their American dream," Nyathi said, while maintaining cautious hope for future opportunities.

Africa needs to adapt to a transactional Trump

Etsey Sikanku, a professor of political communication, offered a blunt analysis of Trump's second term. "Donald Trump is an open book," Sinkaku told DW. "He has made it clear that his policy is America first," he remarked, highlighting Trump's nationalist priorities.

"Africans should position themselves to deal with a transactional Donald Trump," Sikanku said.

Sikanku cited Trump's controversial remarks about Africa, suggesting that they encapsulate his broader stance. When somebody opens their hand and shows you what they think about you, I think it's enough for you to get a clear sense of who you are dealing with," he added.

What is the AGOA US-Africa trade program? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The professor offered expressed little hope for Trump's trade policies. Trump has shown little interest in extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and his proposed 10% tariff on imports presents challenges for African economies. Sikanku argues that African nations must prepare for a "less globalist Donald Trump" and anticipate changes in aid programs and trade relations.

Though some observers see Trump's second term as a chance to reframe US-Africa relations, others remain wary of his past policies and rhetoric. From healthcare to immigration, Trump's presidency is expected to shape Africa's engagement with the US in familiar and uncertain ways.

Africa stands at a crossroads, grappling with the implications of Trump's policies while seeking opportunities for growth and partnership in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu