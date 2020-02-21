Trump says US keen to boost defense sales to India

President Donald Trump vowed to boost trade ties between the US and India on Monday as he addressed a crowd of more than 100,000 at a stadium in the western state of Gujarat, shortly after arriving on his first state visit to the country.

Trump said the US was looking forward to providing the "best and most feared military equipment" to India. He said the country was prepared to supply India with defense equipment such as helicopters, drones and missile systems.

'Namaste Trump'

The US president opened his speech by declaring that he traveled 8,000 miles (12,900 kilometers) to Ahmedabad to deliver the message that, "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.”

He went on to say that he looked forward to expanding cooperation on space exploration between the two nations, and said both sides were at the early stages of an "incredible" trade deal.

Trump made these proclamations during the "Namaste Trump" rally at the world's largest cricket stadium, which is located in the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event featured musicians on camels and a musical medley of Bollywood hits and Elton John songs from Trump's campaign rally playlist.

The rally served as the highlight of the schedule for the first day of Trump's two-day visit, which included a planned tour of the Taj Mahal and a visit to a former home of Mohandas Gandhi, the pacifist leader also known as Mahatma Gandhi.

Defense deals ahead

Trump said the two countries on Tuesday will sign around $3 billion (€2.77 billion) worth of defense deals. This includes, according to reports, 24 anti-submarine navy helicopters, and the two will discuss a $1.9 billion missile defense shield for the capital.

In 2016 the US designated India as a "Major Defense Partner," and last year the two countries signed a deal to ease the transfer of advanced weaponry and the sharing of encrypted military communications.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Modi meets Trump in his home state After a 17-hour journey, US President Donald Trump touched down in Ahmedabad, marking the start of his first visit to India as president. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US leader and first lady Melania Trump to his home state of Gujarat. The visit is intended to jump-start ties between the world’s two biggest democracies, which have recently been strained under trade tensions.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Traditional welcome Women in in the western city of Ahmedabad give Trump a traditional welcome upon his arrival.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Thousands of spectators gather at new stadium The visit featured a mega-rally at the city's newly-built cricket stadium — billed as the biggest in the world with its capacity to hold 100,000 people. The 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch is lined with huge billboards featuring Modi and theTrumps.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Trump's delegation Trump's daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien also attended the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Left-party activists protest visit Activists of left-wing parties gathered in the city of Guwahati, in the northeastern state of Assam, to protest Trump's visit to India. Assam has seen an outbreak of protests against the Modi government's controversial citizenship bill, which some say undermine India's secular traditions and excludes Muslim Indians.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India India builds wall to hide slums Trump's three-hour visit to Ahmedabad may cost civic authorities $13 million (€12 million), according to some estimates. This includes a wall built to hide one of the slums adjacent to the road expected to be used by Trump.

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India Security measures tightened ITC Maurya, the five-star hotel where Trump will be staying, has been turned into a fortress. Located in the city's secure Diplomatic Enclave, the hotel will not be accessible to the general public and all the 400+ rooms have been booked. Security teams from both the army and paramilitary forces will be patrolling the roads near the hotel and armed with snipers and sharp shooters.



DW correspondent Nimisha Jaiswal said India is "upset with the US for removing its preferential trade status last year, and US calls India the king of tariffs — however there is cooperation expected on the defense front."

The visit is mutually beneficial for the two leaders, according to DW correspondent Sonia Phalnikar. "For President Trump this visit is important in an election year, because the diaspora from the western state of Gujarat tends to be a wealthy influential community in the US, which has traditionally supported Trump — many of them made large donations to presidential election campaign — so this is also about galvanizing support amongst them," Phalnikar said.

This visit is also important in terms of optics for Prime Minister Modi, Phalnikar continued, "who has been facing large scale protests at home but also international criticism abroad for a controversial citizenship law which some say undermine India's secular traditions."

Converging interests

New Delhi expects Trump's visit to facilitate greater synergies between India and the US when dealing with security issues, terrorism and trade, said Smruti Pattanaik, a foreign policy research fellow at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi, to DW ahead of the visit.

Driven by a growing convergence in their strategic interests, relations between India and the US have been growing steadily over the past few years. In recent years, India has increased purchases of military equipment from the US and forged closer defense cooperation with Washington.

Experts describe the current state of US-India relations as being strong on the defense side and struggling on the commercial side. "I would describe US-India relations as a strong strategic partnership with trade tensions," Alyssa Ayres, former US deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia and senior fellow at the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations, told DW ahead of Trump's arrival.

