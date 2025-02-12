Trump says Putin agreed to Ukraine war talks 'immediately'

The US president said he held a lengthy phone call with the Russian leader and they extended invitations to visit each other's nations.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a lengthy phone call, with the Russian president agreeing to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

What was discussed on the Trump-Putin call?

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he spoke with Putin not only about Ukraine, but also "the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar and various other subjects."

"But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia, Ukraine," Trump said.

Most international estimates, including one last August from the US Congress, put the death toll far lower. Russia does not publish troop casualty figures, while Ukraine said a week ago that just over 45,000 of its troops had died.

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visitng each other's nations," Trump said. "We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now."

Trump and Putin: A deal at Ukraine's expense? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will lead the negotiations from the US side.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also confirmed the Trump-Putin call and said Putin was willing to host US representatives in Russia to discuss the Ukrainian conflict.

"Putin and Trump have also agreed to continue personal contacts, including organizing a personal meeting," Peskov said, noting that Putin has invited Trump to Moscow.

Hours after the call, Trump said he and Putin would meet in Saudi Arabia. He told reporters that in addition to plans for him and Putin to visit each other, they will "probably" first meet in Saudi Arabia.

The president said the date hadn't been set yet but it would be in the "not too distant future."

Zelenskyy says 'meaningful' call held with Trump

The Ukrainian presidency later said that a "meaningful" call had taken place between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine's technological capabilities — including drones and other advanced industries," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. "I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together."

Trump also commented on this call online, saying that Zelenskyy, "like President Putin, wants to make PEACE." He noted upcoming talks over the weekend between Zelenskyy, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference.

The calls come after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Ukraine regaining its territory prior to 2014 is an "unrealistic objective." Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

US considers NATO membership for Ukraine 'not realistic' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hegseth also said that the US does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a "realistic outcome" of a settlement to end the war.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference on Friday to discuss the Ukrainian conflict.

Edited by: Mark Hallam