Trump says he will meet Indian PM Modi next week

Former US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

Trump made the announcement at a campaign event in Michigan where he called India a "very big abuser" on trade but added that Modi was "fantastic."

"He happens to be coming to meet me next week," Trump said, without giving any further details on where the meeting would take place.

Biden hosting 'Quad Leaders' in Delaware

US President Joe Biden is slated to host a summit of "Quad Leaders" in Delaware on September 21 with Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in attendance.

Modi will also attend some official events in New York, as per the Indian media.

In recent months, some world leaders who have visited the US for meetings with Biden and other summits, have also met Trump.

The Republican candidate faces off with Vice President Kamala Harris at the November presidential election.

Trump-Modi relations

Trump and Modi enjoyed warm relations during the former's term as president.

During Modi's 2019 visit to the US, the two praised each other at a "Howdy, Modi!" event in Texas which was attended by over 50,000 people.

Modi also hosted a big rally for Trump when he visited India in 2020, where a crowd of people wore "Namaste Trump" hats.

