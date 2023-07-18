Trump says he was named 'target' of Jan. 6 probe

The former US president said he expects to be indicted over the Capitol riots, citing the special counsel overseeing the probe.

Former US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday he has been notified he is the target of an investigation examining the Capitol riot.

Trump said that the special prosecutor overseeing the probe into the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol suggested to him that he would be criminally indicted over the violence.

The former US president said on his Truth Social account that he received the letter from prosecutor Jack Smith stating that he was a "target" of the January 6 grand jury investigation.

If so, it would represent the clearest sign to date that Trump may face federal criminal charges over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

What to know about Trump's legal cases

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Lawmakers were gathered at the time at a joint session of Congress to confirm current President Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College.

In November last year, the Justice Department appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee two criminal investigations into Trump on behalf of it.

One has to do with Trump's efforts to interfere with the transfer of power and the other has to do with his mishandling of classified documents.

A spokesman for Jack Smith declined to comment on the current news of Trump receiving the letter.

Trump says notified 'short four days' to report to grand jury

Trump said that the letter gave him "a very short four days" to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

The charges, however, are not clear yet. Such a letter can precede an indictment and is used to advise individuals that prosecutors have evidence linking them to a crime.

Trump was charged last month in the case related to his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct that investigation.

He received a letter ahead of being charged on 37 counts of wilfully retaining hundreds of documents at his Florida home after leaving office.

Trump's to travel to Iowa for Fox News town hall

Trump is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and is scheduled to travel to the US state of Iowa Tuesday, where is taping a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Prosecutors in the state of Georgia are also conducting a separate investigation into efforts by Trump to reverse electoral law in that state.

The top prosecutor in Fulton County has signaled that she expects to announce decisions in the coming weeks.

