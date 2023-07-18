  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
CrimeUnited States of America

Trump says he was named 'target' of Jan. 6 probe

1 hour ago

The former US president said he expects to be indicted over the Capitol riots, citing the special counsel overseeing the probe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U5U3
A silhouette of former US President Donald Trump in the back of a car as he makes his way to a courthouse in Miami, Florida, June 13
Donald Trump is facing multiple legal challenges Image: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday he has been notified he is the target of an investigation examining the Capitol riot.

Trump said that the special prosecutor overseeing the probe into the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol suggested to him that he would be criminally indicted over the violence.

The former US president said on his Truth Social account that he received the letter from prosecutor Jack Smith stating that he was a "target" of the January 6 grand jury investigation.

Lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

If so, it would represent the clearest sign to date that Trump may face federal criminal charges over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. 

 

What to know about Trump's legal cases

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Lawmakers were gathered at the time at a joint session of Congress to confirm current President Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College.

In November last year, the Justice Department appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee two criminal investigations into Trump on behalf of it.

One has to do with Trump's efforts to interfere with the transfer of power and the other has to do with his mishandling of classified documents.

A spokesman for Jack Smith declined to comment on the current news of Trump receiving the letter.  

Historic criminal case against Donald Trump

Trump says notified 'short four days' to report to grand jury

Trump said that the letter gave him "a very short four days" to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

The charges, however, are not clear yet. Such a letter can precede an indictment and is used to advise individuals that prosecutors have evidence linking them to a crime.

Trump was charged last month in the case related to his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct that investigation.

He received a letter ahead of being charged on 37 counts of wilfully retaining hundreds of documents at his Florida home after leaving office.

Trump's to travel to Iowa for Fox News town hall

Trump is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and is scheduled to travel to the US state of Iowa Tuesday, where is taping a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Prosecutors in the state of Georgia are also conducting a separate investigation into efforts by Trump to reverse electoral law in that state.

The top prosecutor in Fulton County has signaled that she expects to announce decisions in the coming weeks.

rm/wr (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Members of the US House Select Committee sit beneath an image showing a supporter of former President Donald Trump wearing a MAGA hat

US House panel recommends charges against Trump

US House panel recommends charges against Trump

PoliticsDecember 20, 202201:39 min
Former US President Donald Trump framed by two unknown men

Capitol riot committee summons Trump: DW's Carolina Chimoy

Capitol riot committee summons Trump: DW's Carolina Chimoy

Law and JusticeOctober 21, 202203:31 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Annalena Baerbock sits with translator headphones in her ears and a coffee cup next to her in the International Criminal Court.

Baerbock says Germany has a duty to end Russian war crimes

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Barbra Banda (Zambia) and Kathrin Hendrich (Germany) battle for the ball during the Womens International Friendly match between Germany vs Zambia in July 2023

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A sedated cheetah with a cloth and a breathing apparatus in its jaws

India's push to bring back cheetahs at risk as predators die

India's push to bring back cheetahs at risk as predators die

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

crowded outdoor swimming pool

Berlin pool violence triggers debate on law and order

Berlin pool violence triggers debate on law and order

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Hungarian police car patrols near the border fence between Hungary and Serbia

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman without Hijab wearing a red jacket in city of Shiraz, Iran

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in California's Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

ClimateJuly 17, 202302:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A vessel pulls a raft loaded with logs on a river in Brazil

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

Trade7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage