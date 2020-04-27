 Trump says he knows health status of North Korea′s Kim | News | DW | 28.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump says he knows health status of North Korea's Kim

US President Donald Trump said that he was aware of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's health condition. Kim hasn't been seen in public since April 11, triggering rumours of his death.

Donald Trump | Kim Jong Un (Reuters/U.S. Network Pool)

Trump and Kim met at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in 2019

United States President Donald Trump said Monday that he was aware of Kim Jong Un's health and wished him well, appearing to confirm that the North Korean leader is alive.

Kim has not been seen publicly since chairing a Worker's Party meeting on April 11. Rumors about his health began swirling after he failed to attend the birthday celebrations of his grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, an event that marks the most important day in the North Korean political calendar.

Trump made the comments at a White House press conference, after he was asked if he was aware of Kim's condition.

 "Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well," Trump said.

He added that the media would "probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future" about Kim.

"I hope he's fine," he added. "I do know how he's doing, relatively speaking."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security aide had also confirmed on Sunday that Kim was in fact "alive and well."

Watch video 01:43

Kim Jong Un still not seen in public as rumors swirl

dvv/dr (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Südkorea Medienberichterstattung Gesundheit Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un 'alive and well': South Korea 27.04.2020

After weeks of speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is critically ill or even dead, South Korea has tried to put the rumors to rest. But verification outside of North Korea remains to be seen.

Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un reportedly has serious health condition 21.04.2020

North Korea's leader missed celebrations on the country's most important holiday, prompting media speculation. Several outlets have been reporting he may be in critical condition following heart surgery.

Nordkorea: Raketenübungen unter Leitung von Führer Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un responds to coronavirus with missiles 07.04.2020

As the coronavirus crisis rages worldwide, North Korea’s regime has reported zero cases, and instead is forging ahead with rocket launches. What is happening behind the borders?

Advertisement