Trump says he knows health status of North Korea's Kim

United States President Donald Trump said Monday that he was aware of Kim Jong Un's health and wished him well, appearing to confirm that the North Korean leader is alive.

Kim has not been seen publicly since chairing a Worker's Party meeting on April 11. Rumors about his health began swirling after he failed to attend the birthday celebrations of his grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, an event that marks the most important day in the North Korean political calendar.

Trump made the comments at a White House press conference, after he was asked if he was aware of Kim's condition.

"Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well," Trump said.

He added that the media would "probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future" about Kim.

"I hope he's fine," he added. "I do know how he's doing, relatively speaking."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security aide had also confirmed on Sunday that Kim was in fact "alive and well."

Watch video 01:43 Share Where is Kim Jong Un? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bTmC Kim Jong Un still not seen in public as rumors swirl

dvv/dr (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.