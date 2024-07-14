Trump says bullet grazed 'upper part of ear' at rally

Trump says bullet grazed 'upper part of ear' at rallyPublished July 14, 2024last updated July 14, 2024
What you need to know
Former US President Trump was whisked off stage by security service agents after gunshots were heard at a rally in Pennsylvania.
His team quickly confirmed he was doing fine. Shortly after, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that his ear was grazed by a bullet.
The FBI has taken over from the US Secret Service to investigate the case.
You can read the full story on the apparent shooting and immediate aftermath here. Further reactions will follow here.
Indian PM Modi says 'deepy concerned' by apparent attack on his friend's life
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a statement on X, writing: "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident."
"Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.
FBI takes lead of investigation from Secret Service
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a statement saying it has taken over the lead of the investigation from the Secret Service, which is responsible for the immediate protection of senior US politicians and their families and visiting world leaders.
"The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Trump," the statement said.
"We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and local law enforcement," the FBI said.
Elon Musk says 'fully' endorses Trump after former president was injured at rally
Elon Musk has publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the first in the US presidential race, cementing his shift toward right-wing politics.
Musk, the world's richest person, posted the endorsement with a video of Trump with blood on his face, pumping his fist into the air, after the shooting at the rally in Pennsylvania.
"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X.
Musk later posted a photograph of Trump at the event, followed by: "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."
Theodore Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt while campaigning for president in 1912.
Biden speaks to Trump after apparent attack on the Republican’s life
The White House said President Joe Biden spoke with Trump on Saturday evening and did not provide any more details other than that.
Biden will convene a briefing with homeland security and law enforcement officials at the White House on Sunday morning.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says 'sickened' by shooting at Trump rally
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on X he was "sickened by the shooting at former President Trump."
"It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," he added.
Hungary's Orban comments soon after Mar-a-Lago visit
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was among the first world leaders to respond online.
"My thoughts and prayers are with President Donald Trump in these dark hours," a short message in English on Orban's account on X read.
Orban met with Trump earlier in the week, heading to Florida after the NATO summit in Washington to speak with the presumptive Republican nominee.
Hungary recently took over the rotating presidency of the European Council, and immediately after doing so, Orban embarked on trips to Kyiv, Moscow, Beijing, Washington and then Florida.
He has referred to the trip as a "peace mission," but faced stern criticism from fellow members of NATO and the EU.
Orban and Trump have somewhat similar positions on the war in Ukraine, calling for more diplomatic efforts involving Moscow. China is also calling for both sides to enter into direct talks and offering to help mediate. This stance has prompted wary or outright critical responses from Kyiv.
Joe Biden says 'no place in America for this kind of violence'
US President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware that "everybody" must condemn the attack on his election rival Donald Trump.
"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country," Biden said. "We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this."
He noted how high-profile political violence had become much less common in the US in recent decades.
"The idea that there's political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody," Biden said. He added that he hoped to speak direct with Trump "shortly."
Before his on-camera remarks, Biden released a statement on X writing that he was "grateful to hear" Trump was safe and doing well.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who had also been campaigning in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, said she was "relieved" Trump did not appear to be seriously injured and condemned "this abhorrent act."
Ivanka Trump says she loves her father 'today and always'
Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to social media X for her statement on the situation.
"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she said.
"I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always."
The former president's eldest child, Donald Trump Jr, had already issued a quick statement after news broke that his father had been taken away by security agents following apparent gunshots.
Israel's Netanyahu says 'shocked' by incident, wishes Trump speedy recovery
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended well-wishes to Trump on social media.
"Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery," he said.
Japan PM Kishida: Important to stand against 'violence that challenges democracy'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also reacted to the apparent shooting at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, writing that it was important to stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.
"I pray for former President Trump's speedy recovery," Kishida said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The Japanese prime minister came to power after an election campaign in which his Liberal Democratic Party ally and predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who had resigned citing health concerns in 2020, was shot and killed while making a public appearance in Nara.
British PM Kier Starmer says 'appalled' by shocking scenes at Trump rally
Reactions to the apparent shooting are pouring in from across the world, with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer among the first world leaders to have reacted to the news.
Starmer wrote he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally and added that: "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."
US Secret Service: Suspected shooter fired toward rally stage from an elevated position
US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi issued a statement saying that the suspect and rally attendee had died in the incident, with two more attendees critically injured.
"A suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue," Gugliemi said.
"US Secret Service presonnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased," he said.
Agents on the scene "quickly responded with protective measures" and Trump was safe, Gugliemi said. "One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured."
This information broadly mirrored earlier off the record comments from law enforcement and eyewitness accounts about the suspect's death and about the shooter being positioned on a nearby rooftop.
Gugliemi said the incident was under investigation and that the Secret Service had also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Trump says he was hit in right ear in first direct response
Former US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social website soon after Saturday's attack at an election rally in Pennsylvania that he'd been hit in the right ear.
He said that he was "shot with a bullet which pierced part of my right ear."
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media saite. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."
Footage had shown Trump reach to that area of his face and neck after the loud noises interrupted his campaign speech in the town of Butler, with some blood also apparent on his face when he got back to his feet.
A spokesman from Trump's team had already said that the former president was "fine" and undergoing medical checks soon after the incident.
mf, msh/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)