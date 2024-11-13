Trump rewards loyal allies with key roles, Musk included

The US president-elect made key appointments, including Elon Musk, as he began filling important positions in his second administration. The picks shed light on his domestic and foreign policy agendas.

US President-elect Donald Trump continued to fill key positions in his second administration on Tuesday.

The new appointments include the US ambassador to Israel and a special envoy for the Middle East.

The Republican leader has put an emphasis on close aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

Musk, Ramaswamy to oversee government efficiency

Trump on Tuesday announced that billionaire Elon Musk will lead a new US "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)" tasked with cutting federal waste, alongside former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The acronym "DOGE" is a reference to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, a Musk favorite.

During the election, Musk spent over $100 million (€94.1 million) promoting himself as a key Trump ally. Musk also boosted Trump on X, formerly Twitter, the social media platform he owns.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement.

According to the statement, Musk and Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House "advice and guidance."

Former intelligence boss to head CIA

Trump nominated John Ratcliffe to head up the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Ratcliffe, a former Republican congressman from Texas, led the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the final months of Trump's first term.

"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions," Trump said.

He called Ratcliffe a "a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans."

Staunch conservative appointed as ambassador to Israel

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, one of the Republican party's most conservative voices, has been appointed the US' next ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee, a staunch Evangelical conservative, is known for his support for Israel.

He has also voiced his support for the settlements in the West Bank, which considered illegal under international law.

This comes as president-elect Donald Trump has promised to align the US' foreign policy closer to Israel's interests.

In a statement about the nomination, Trump said Huckabee "will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East."

Secretaries for defense and homeland security named

Trump named military veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his incoming defense secretary, praising him as "tough, smart, and a true believer in America First."

"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," he said in a statement.

Earlier, Hegseth expressed disdain for "woke" policies in the Pentagon and has said he left the military in 2021 after being deemed an extremist by the Army.

Additionally, Trump appointed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as secretary of homeland security. He highlighted that she was the first governor to deploy National Guard troops to help Texas combat illegal border crossings.

Golf partner appointed Middle East envoy

As his pick for a special envoy to the Middle East, Trump appointed his old friend and golf partner Steven Witkoff.

Witkoff, a Florida real estate investor, is currently the chair of Trump's inaugural committee.

"Steve will be an unrelenting voice for peace, and make us all proud," Trump said on social media.

ftm, ss/zc (AP, AFP)