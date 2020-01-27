Trump reveals Israeli-Palestinian peace plan

US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-deferred Israel-Palestine peace plan on Tuesday as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz at the White House.

"Together we can bring about a new dawn in the Middle East," said Trump, who also called it "the toughest deal ever to make." He also thanked the governments of Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in the peace process.

Netanyahu called it a "historic day" on par with May 14, 1948, when US President Harry Truman became the first international leader to recognize the state of Israel.

"Mr. President, I believe that down the decades, and maybe even down the centuries, we will remember January 28, 2020," Netayanhu continued, saying the plan was "a realistic plan for durable peace."

Trump back two-state solution, but also Israeli settlements

Trump called the deal a "realistic two-state solution." He also said that Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital" under the proposed plan. However, he went on to say that a future Palestinian state's capital should be made up of parts of East Jerusalem in a kind of joint-territory agreement, which corresponded more closely with briefings from officials at the US State Department prior to the release.

The accord also calls for a minimum four-year freeze in Israeli settlement construction, though it would allow Israel to maintain control over most of the illegal settlements it has already built.

Although the outline makes several concessions to Palestine, including doubling its currently-controlled territory, it does ask them to cross what has previously been described as a red line by asking them to accept the previously constructed West Ban settlements as Israeli territory.

The plan, which has been delayed for two years, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, whose representatives were not invited to the meeting. Palestinian officials have argued that Trump is too biased in favor of the Israeli government and only seeks to bolster Netanyahu's nationalist government.

Mass protest in Gaza

On Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza City to protest the plan, burning pictures of Trump and Netanyahu and holding banners that said "Palestine is not for sale.''

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, a rival to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, called Abbas to promise his steadfast support in opposing the plan.

The announcement came the same day that Netanyahu withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution as he faces a slew of corruption charges, including fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. Israel is going to the polls for the third time in a year in March after two previous elections ended inconclusively.

Trump has been promising the peace plan since he was on the campaign trail, famously handing the task off to her son-in-law Jared Kusher shortly after taking office, along with a diverse portfolio that included the opioid crisis and veterans' affairs.

Analysts have suggested that the plan, suddenly appearing after a three-year postponement, was part of a bid by Trump to distract from his ongoing impeachment trial.

