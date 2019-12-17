Trump resumes military training program in Pakistan

The move signals a thawing of relations between Washington and Islamabad. US security assistance to Pakistan, however, continues to be suspended.
US President Donald Trump has authorized the reinstatement of a military training and educational program in Pakistan more than a year after suspending it, according to the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs late Friday evening.
The move indicates a thawing in relations between Washington and Islamabad following a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan last year. The decision also comes as Pakistan plays an essential role in the Afghan peace process.
"It is the first step towards a wider and deeper engagement between the two countries," Talat Masood, a retired general, said to German news agency DPA.
Read more: Opinion: A clear message to the Pakistani military
In January 2018, the Trump administration canceled nearly all security assistance to Pakistan after the US president accused Pakistan of not doing enough to counter the actions of terrorist groups.
In August that same year, the US also suspended the military training program.
The US International Military Education and Training (IMET) program's aim is to build military-to-military cooperation and advance the goals of US national security, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said in the tweet.
Read more: Pakistani military feeling the Trump pressure
The suspension of the overall security assistance program, however, remains in effect, Wells added.
The announcement comes in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's call to Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, after the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. In the call Pakistan encouraged all parties to exercise "maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law.”
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The Trump administration has slashed its foreign military assistance to Pakistan and is contemplating converting it into a loan in its budget. Does it imply the US no longer needs Pakistan's counterterrorism support? (25.05.2017)
A court has handed the death sentence to ex-ruler Pervez Musharraf. Although the capital punishment must be opposed, the verdict is a warning to the military that it must stay out of politics, says DW's Shamil Shams. (17.12.2019)
During a visit to Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India's military of "planning" action in regions controlled by Pakistan. Khan said Pakistan was "fully prepared to respond." (14.08.2019)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump went smoothly. But the future of US-Pakistan ties depend on Islamabad's cooperation in bringing peace to Afghanistan, says Michael Kugelman. (23.07.2019)
Fresh peace talks have taken place between representatives of the Afghan Taliban and Iranian officials. The Tehran meeting happened amid reports that the US plans to pull nearly 7,000 US troops from Afghanistan. (31.12.2018)
The US State Department has accused the Pakistani government of failing to target terror networks operating in the country. Even before the US suspended assistance, Islamabad had dismissed the need to rely on Washington. (05.01.2018)