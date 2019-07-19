 Trump renews racist criticism of Democratic congresswomen | News | DW | 20.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump renews racist criticism of Democratic congresswomen

In the face of widespread criticism, US President Donald Trump has defended his racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen. One of the president's targets said he was "spewing fascist ideology."

US President Donald Trump makes a fist (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Balce Ceneta)

A day after saying his audience at a campaign rally in North Carolina went too far in chanting "Send her back!" about Somalia-born congresswoman, President Donald Trump has defended the crowd members as "incredible patriots."

Speaking on the White House South Lawn on Friday, Trump renewed his verbal diatribe against four Democratic congresswomen of color. He defended his remarks directed toward Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan in which he told the four women to "go back" to where they came from if they don't like the United States. All four women are US citizens.

  • Portraits of Orcasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    The Squad

    Often referred to as "the Squad" — both by themselves and the media — the first-term Democrats in the US House of Representatives are united in their progressive views. Although they come from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, they all stand for more diversity in US politics. And this has put them at odds with Donald Trump.

  • US representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib at a committee hearing on Feb. 26, 2019.

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    Solidarity among congresswomen

    It was actually Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who first used the slang term “squad” on an Instagram post to refer to herself, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar shortly after they were elected in 2018. The moniker, which means a group of people with a common sense of identity, has stuck with them ever since. In recent weeks it's been used derisively by those who try to belittle the women.

  • US Congresswomen dress in white for the State of the Union address by Donald Trump on Feb. 5, 2019

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    Women in white

    The Squad are just four of the 102 women elected in 2018 to serve in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. Never before have so many women been elected to this highest level of office. During the 2019 State of the Union address, Ocasio-Cortez and her colleagues dressed in white to draw attention to the increased role women intend to play in the US legislature.

  • Ayanna Pressley speaks at a press conference on July 15, 2019, accompanied by Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    For a more equitable world

    As women of color, the four representatives are conscious of the role they play in US politics. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusett’s first black congresswoman, summed up their position in a response to Trump's attacks: “We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind ... Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world.”

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    The spokeswoman

    The youngest woman ever to enter Congress has taken Washington by storm. At just 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exudes an energy that appeals to younger voters while attracting national media attention. Her extensive social media presence has made her the unofficial spokeswoman for the Squad as well as helping her boost awareness for policies such as her Green New Deal and immigration reform.

  • US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-representative of Minnesota

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    Standing up to Trump

    When the US president tweeted that the four congresswomen should “go back to the … places from which they came,” no one was more targeted than Ilhan Omar. The Somalia-born politician came to the US as a refugee before becoming a US citizen. She has denounced Trump for launching “a blatantly racist attack” and vowed not to be deterred or frightened.

  • US congresswoman Ilhan Omar takes her oath on a Quran

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    The president's nightmare

    On the eve of her swearing-in as one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, Omar reflected on how far she has come since arriving 23 years ago from a refugee camp in Kenya. She has said Trump's "nightmare is seeing an immigrant rise to Congress." For Omar, the confrontation with the president is about "what this country truly should be."

  • Rashida Tlaib

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    Fighting the bully

    Rashida Tlaib is the second of two Muslim women in Congress. Born in the US to Palestinian parents, Tlaib has come under attack for her outspoken criticism of Israel, both from Republicans and Democrats. She refers to the president as a bully and has repeatedly called for his impeachment. She sees herself as a democratic socialist and champions progressive policies such as health care for all.

  • Ayanna Pressley

    The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

    Fostering community

    At 45, Ayanna Pressley is the oldest member of the Squad, with more than a decade in politics. In the days following Trump’s racist attacks, Pressley tweeted out that while Trump spewed his racism, she would fight for marginalized families and build communities. Like the other congresswomen, Pressley has been critical of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and family separation policy.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


"Yeah, they have First Amendment rights, but that doesn't mean I'm happy about them," Trump said, referring to the amendment in the US constitution which protects freedom of speech. "And again, we have First Amendment rights also. We can certainly feel what and say what we want."

Trump said Omar, a Somalia-born representative who arrived as a refugee in the US with her family in 1992, is "lucky to be where she is, let me tell you, and the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country."

On Thursday, Omar — one of only three Muslims in the US House of Representatives — criticized Trump's comments and said the president was "spewing fascist ideology."

Ocasio-Cortez: 'We will move forward'

Trump said he did not care if his attacks on the congresswomen, known in Washington as "the squad," helped him politically.

"I don't know if it's good or bad politically, I don't care," he said. "If the Democrats want to embrace people that hate our country ... it's up to them."

Watch video 00:41

Merkel criticizes Trump diatribe

The row between Trump and the congresswomen has sparked outrage from many Democrats and some Republicans. Members of the Trump administration and others in the president's party have either remained silent or supported the president and his verbal attacks.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans who justified Trump's remarks. In a tweet, she said the "GOP wants to send us "back towards injustice, back to the denial of science, back to the times when women needed permission slips from men, back to racism."

dv/cmk (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Angela Merkel: 'I distance myself' from Donald Trump's racist comments

In her annual summer press conference, German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly criticized the US leader for his recent diatribe against Democratic congresswomen, saying it went against America's strength. (19.07.2019)  

US House condemns Trump's racist comments

The US House has passed a resolution condemning President Trump for racist comments against four congresswomen. Trump's tweets over the past several days have consumed debate in Washington. (17.07.2019)  

Democratic congresswomen of color blast Trump over racist remarks

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other Democratic congresswomen said Donald Trump's "blatantly racist" attack against them was a distraction from his failed policies. Trump said "many people" agreed with his views. (16.07.2019)  

Trump tells Democratic congresswomen of color to leave US

The US president told Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from. Three of the women he targeted were born and raised in the United States. (15.07.2019)  

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back

Who are Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley? Known as “the Squad,” the US representatives made headlines when President Donald Trump told them to “go back where they came from.” (19.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel criticizes Trump diatribe  

Related content

Portraits of Orcasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back 19.07.2019

Who are Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley? Known as “the Squad,” the US representatives made headlines when President Donald Trump told them to “go back where they came from.”

USA PK der Demokratinen Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley und Tlaib

US House votes to condemn Trump for racist comments 17.07.2019

The US House of Representatives has passed a motion condemning President Donald Trump for making racist comments. Trump had tweeted four Democratic lawmakers, all of them women of color, should "go back" to their countries of origin.

USA Abgeordnete Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib

Trump tells Democratic congresswomen of color to leave US 15.07.2019

The US president told Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from. Three of the women he targeted were born and raised in the United States.

Advertisement