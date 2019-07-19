Trump renews racist criticism of Democratic congresswomen

A day after saying his audience at a campaign rally in North Carolina went too far in chanting "Send her back!" about Somalia-born congresswoman, President Donald Trump has defended the crowd members as "incredible patriots."

Speaking on the White House South Lawn on Friday, Trump renewed his verbal diatribe against four Democratic congresswomen of color. He defended his remarks directed toward Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan in which he told the four women to "go back" to where they came from if they don't like the United States. All four women are US citizens.

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back The Squad Often referred to as "the Squad" — both by themselves and the media — the first-term Democrats in the US House of Representatives are united in their progressive views. Although they come from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, they all stand for more diversity in US politics. And this has put them at odds with Donald Trump.

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Solidarity among congresswomen It was actually Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who first used the slang term “squad” on an Instagram post to refer to herself, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar shortly after they were elected in 2018. The moniker, which means a group of people with a common sense of identity, has stuck with them ever since. In recent weeks it's been used derisively by those who try to belittle the women.

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Women in white The Squad are just four of the 102 women elected in 2018 to serve in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. Never before have so many women been elected to this highest level of office. During the 2019 State of the Union address, Ocasio-Cortez and her colleagues dressed in white to draw attention to the increased role women intend to play in the US legislature.

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back For a more equitable world As women of color, the four representatives are conscious of the role they play in US politics. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusett’s first black congresswoman, summed up their position in a response to Trump's attacks: “We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind ... Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world.”

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back The spokeswoman The youngest woman ever to enter Congress has taken Washington by storm. At just 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exudes an energy that appeals to younger voters while attracting national media attention. Her extensive social media presence has made her the unofficial spokeswoman for the Squad as well as helping her boost awareness for policies such as her Green New Deal and immigration reform.

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Standing up to Trump When the US president tweeted that the four congresswomen should “go back to the … places from which they came,” no one was more targeted than Ilhan Omar. The Somalia-born politician came to the US as a refugee before becoming a US citizen. She has denounced Trump for launching “a blatantly racist attack” and vowed not to be deterred or frightened.

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back The president's nightmare On the eve of her swearing-in as one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, Omar reflected on how far she has come since arriving 23 years ago from a refugee camp in Kenya. She has said Trump's "nightmare is seeing an immigrant rise to Congress." For Omar, the confrontation with the president is about "what this country truly should be."

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Fighting the bully Rashida Tlaib is the second of two Muslim women in Congress. Born in the US to Palestinian parents, Tlaib has come under attack for her outspoken criticism of Israel, both from Republicans and Democrats. She refers to the president as a bully and has repeatedly called for his impeachment. She sees herself as a democratic socialist and champions progressive policies such as health care for all.

The Squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Fostering community At 45, Ayanna Pressley is the oldest member of the Squad, with more than a decade in politics. In the days following Trump’s racist attacks, Pressley tweeted out that while Trump spewed his racism, she would fight for marginalized families and build communities. Like the other congresswomen, Pressley has been critical of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and family separation policy. Author: Kristin Zeier



"Yeah, they have First Amendment rights, but that doesn't mean I'm happy about them," Trump said, referring to the amendment in the US constitution which protects freedom of speech. "And again, we have First Amendment rights also. We can certainly feel what and say what we want."

Trump said Omar, a Somalia-born representative who arrived as a refugee in the US with her family in 1992, is "lucky to be where she is, let me tell you, and the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country."

On Thursday, Omar — one of only three Muslims in the US House of Representatives — criticized Trump's comments and said the president was "spewing fascist ideology."

Ocasio-Cortez: 'We will move forward'

Trump said he did not care if his attacks on the congresswomen, known in Washington as "the squad," helped him politically.

"I don't know if it's good or bad politically, I don't care," he said. "If the Democrats want to embrace people that hate our country ... it's up to them."

Watch video 00:41 Merkel criticizes Trump diatribe

The row between Trump and the congresswomen has sparked outrage from many Democrats and some Republicans. Members of the Trump administration and others in the president's party have either remained silent or supported the president and his verbal attacks.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans who justified Trump's remarks. In a tweet, she said the "GOP wants to send us "back towards injustice, back to the denial of science, back to the times when women needed permission slips from men, back to racism."

dv/cmk (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.