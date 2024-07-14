Trump rally shooting: How it unfolded in pictures
A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Pennsylvania caused shock around the United States and the world. Here's a look at how it unfolded.

PoliticsNorth AmericaJuly 14, 2024
Shortly after Donald Trump started his speech, a series of loud shots rang out at a presidential campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents after a bullet grazed his upper right ear.
Two people attending the rally were seriously injured, and one was killed. The gunman is dead, having been shot by Secret Service agents. The FBI is designating the attack as an "assassination attempt."
