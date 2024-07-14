  1. Skip to content
12 images
North America
Cathrin Schaer
July 14, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/4iGCa

Shortly after Donald Trump started his speech, a series of loud shots rang out at a presidential campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents after a bullet grazed his upper right ear. 

Two people attending the rally were seriously injured, and one was killed. The gunman is dead, having been shot by Secret Service agents. The FBI is designating the attack as an "assassination attempt."

Here's a look at how the attack unfolded in pictures.

Cathrin Schaer Author for the Middle East desk.