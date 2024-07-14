  1. Skip to content
Trump rally: FBI searching for motive behind shooting

Published July 15, 2024last updated July 15, 2024

The FBI said the gunman who fired shots at former President Donald Trump's rally was not someone they had on their radar as a person of concern, adding the probe is being considered a 'potential' domestic terrorist act.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by U.S. Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024
The Secret Service has said it's confident in its security arrangements for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee; Trump arrived in the city late on Sunday Image: REUTERS
What you need to know

Former President Donald Trump called for America to stand united after a gunman opened fire at his election rally in the northeastern state of Pennsylvania, injuring him.

The US Secret Service killed the gunman soon after he opened fire, but law enforcement faced questions  about when they learned of the threat on the rooftop, given some eyewitness accounts.

Kevin Rojek, the agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, told reporters it was the FBI's current "assessment" that law enforcement was only aware of the man's presence once he opened fire. But he also said "it is surprising" the man was able to open fire at the rally.

Rojek said authorities "have not identified an ideology associated" with the suspected shooter, Thomas Matthew C.

He added they were looking into the suspected shooter's day-to-day activities and social media posts but have not "seen anything threatening."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden ordered an independent review of security for Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, and to assess the security in place for the Republican National Convention this week in Milwaukee. 

July 15, 2024

FBI investigating shooting as act of 'potential' domestic terrorism

The FBI said that it was investigating a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania as an attempted assassination and a potential act of domestic terrorism.

Former President Donald Trump, who was campaigning for the upcoming presidential election in November, was hit in the ear at the rally.

One person was killed and two were injured. The shooter was fatally shot by Secret Service agents.

The FBI said that it had found a "suspicious device" which was being examined by bomb technicians after it was found in the gunman's car.

FBI agent Kevin Rojek told reporters that the gun used in the shooting was an AR-style semi-automatic rifle which was purchased legally. Investigators believed it had been acquired by the shooter's father.

The FBI said that they had not identified an ideology associated with the shooter.

July 15, 2024

FBI identifies shooter, searches for motive

The FBI identified the man who fired multiple shots at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump as Thomas Matthew C., 20.

He was from the town of Bethel Park in the northeastern state of Pennsylvania.

The FBI said that it had not yet determined the gunman's motive, but it believed that he acted alone.

The agency is examining his social media and has so far not found any threatening posts.

One person was killed and two were injured in the shooting, according to the Secret Service.

The shooter was fatally shot by Secret Service agents.

