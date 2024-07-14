Trump rally: FBI searching for motive behind shooting

Former President Donald Trump called for America to stand united after a gunman opened fire at his election rally in the northeastern state of Pennsylvania, injuring him.

The US Secret Service killed the gunman soon after he opened fire, but law enforcement faced questions about when they learned of the threat on the rooftop, given some eyewitness accounts.

Kevin Rojek, the agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, told reporters it was the FBI's current "assessment" that law enforcement was only aware of the man's presence once he opened fire. But he also said "it is surprising" the man was able to open fire at the rally.

Rojek said authorities "have not identified an ideology associated" with the suspected shooter, Thomas Matthew C.

He added they were looking into the suspected shooter's day-to-day activities and social media posts but have not "seen anything threatening."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden ordered an independent review of security for Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, and to assess the security in place for the Republican National Convention this week in Milwaukee.