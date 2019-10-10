Trump pledges to sanction Turkey over Syria offensive

President Donald Trump has slammed Turkey's actions in Syria as "dangerous" and warned it was "endangering civilians and threatening peace."

Trump's reaction comes just over a week after he ordered US troops from the Kurdish-populated areas in northeast Syria. Days later, Turkey began moving troops across the border and launched its campaign against the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara believes to be a terrorist organization.

In a statement on Monday, the US leader said he would be issuing an order to impose sanctions against "current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey's destabilizing actions."

Trump also pledged to raise steel tariffs to 50% and to halt talks on a $100 billion trade deal between Washington and Ankara.

"I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey's economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path," he said in a statement.

'Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds'

Trump shared an official statement on Twitter following a series of contradiciting posts on Syria. In one of them, he referred to Syrian leader Bashar Assad as "our enemy," and then said Assad and his allies would "naturally" want to protect the Kurds.

"Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land," Trump wrote.

"Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!" he added.

In his online posts, he also thanked conservative commentator Katie Pavlich for her claim that Washington's European allies "didn't step in to deal with" the "Islamic State" group.

"Now, Angela Merkel of Germany is finally stepping up and telling Turkey to back off," Pavlich was quoted by Trump as saying.

Trump then slammed European countries for rejecting to take in former "Islamic State" members as prisoners.

"They probably figured the US would bear the tremendous cost as always."

