Trump Organization guilty in tax fraud trial, jury finds

Those benefits were "designed to keep its top executives happy and loyal," prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told jurors during his closing argument on Friday.
Sentencing is due on January 13.
The Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million (€1.53 million). Such a penalty would be a relatively small amount for the company's size, but the conviction could complicate the deals it seeks in the future.
Company blamed ex-CFO
The Trump Organization argued that its former chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg, carried out the scheme for personal benefit.
Last month, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that his family got "no economic gain from the acts done by the executive."
The longtime CFO already pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and testified against the Trump organization as part of a plea deal.
Weisselberg, 75, admitted to scheming with the company in exchange for undeclared benefits, including luxury cars, private school tuition for his grandchildren and a rent-free apartment in Manhattan.
Still, Weisselberg tried to take responsibility, saying nobody in the Trump family knew what he was doing. "It was my own personal greed that led to this," the former president's close friend testified.