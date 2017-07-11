Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected indictment

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to be indicted on tax-related criminal charges, the Associated Press news agency and other major US news outlets reported on Wednesday.

The indictments will reportedly be announced on Thursday and will not implicate former President Donald Trump in any crimes.

Weisselberg was seen entering a Manhattan court building housing the district attorney's office with his lawyer early Thursday morning, according to The New York Times. He is expected to be formally charged by prosecutors in the afternoon.

The Trump Organization is an unlisted family holding company that owns golf clubs, hotels and luxury properties.

What is the case about?

The case is expected to investigate whether Weisselberg and other officials received any benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars without reporting them properly on their tax returns.

This would be the first criminal case to arise from the two-year probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in collaboration with New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

Court filings, public records and subpoenaed documents have shown that Weisselberg and his son Barry have received perks and gifts potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including many benefits related to real estate.

Trump, who was traveling to the US-Mexican border in Texas, did not respond to questions raised by reporters. He criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policy during the visit.

On Monday, Trump called prosecutors biased in a statement, and said his company's actions were "in no way a crime."

wd, tg/sms (AP, Reuters)