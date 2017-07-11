Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer to be indicted: Reports

The Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg are expected to be indicted on tax-related criminal charges, Associated Press news agency and other major US news outlets reported on Wednesday.

The indictments are expected to be announced on Thursday and will not implicate the former president in any crimes. Weisselberg was expected to face authorities in the morning, and be formally charged in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan by the afternoon.

While Trump is not expected to be charged, the blowback from this case could hurt his chances of being a presidential candidate in 2024, his lawyer told Reuters agency.

The Trump Organization is an unlisted family holding company that owns golf clubs, hotels and luxury properties.

What is the case about?

The case is expected to investigate whether Weisselberg and other officials received any benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars without reporting them properly on their tax returns.

This would be the first criminal case to arise from the two-year probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in collaboration with New York state Attorney general Letitia James.

Court filings, public records and subpoenaed documents have shown that Weisselberg and his son Barry have received perks and gifts potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including many benefits related to real estate.

Trump, who was on a visit to the Mexican border in Texas, chose not to respond to questions raised by reporters. He criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policy during the visit.

On Monday, Trump called prosecutors biased in a statement, and said his company's actions were "in no way a crime."

