Trump orders US troop reduction in Germany — report

US President Donald Trump on Friday told the Pentagon to reduce the number of troops stationed in Germany, a senior US official told the Wall Street Journal.

Last September, former US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell threatened such a move if Germany did not increase its defense spending.

The 9,500 soldiers slated to move would be assigned back home or to Poland and other allied nations.

The US currently has 34,500 troops in Germany.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany 'Drink Coca-Cola!' The recipe for Coca-Cola came to Europe in 1929. But it was only after the end of the war, in the early 1950s, that the brownish brew become a cult drink for young people, including German youth. For American GIs, coke was a part of everyday life. The caffeinated soft drink brightened up even the most tired of soldiers.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Shopping Much of the food the soldiers' families needed was imported from the US; American ice cream, toast and peanut butter couldn't be found in German stores. In the 1950s and '60s, such items could only be bought at the large US Army supply stores where they were tax free, and therefore cheaper. These inexpensive luxuries were also attractive to many Germans.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Cheerleaders Sports played an important role in the lives of American soldiers and their families. Baseball, basketball and American football events were held in large venues and attracted big crowds. German guests were also welcome. American cheerleaders, shown here in 1959 in Bad Nauheim, were a big part of the show.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Army brats Even regular military parades, in which the US Army presented their armed forces, were part of everyday life in the barracks. This was especially fun for the children of soldiers because popcorn and sweets were often provided. In this picture taken in 1954, two kids watch a parade at the Air Force base in Landstuhl.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Aircraft inspection Only American technicians and experts were allowed to work at US military bases in West Germany. Everything was in the hands of the US Army. Fear of sabotage or military espionage was especially great during the Cold War, and these fears were reflected in the security policies. Here, a technician inspects the turbines of a military aircraft stationed in Bitburg.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Women in the army Initially, there weren't many women in the US Army to be stationed in Germany. That changed during the postwar occupation and later, as the US military units became US bases in Europe. This photo from the 1980s shows an air traffic controller working at the Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Inspecting the weapons The daily lives of American soldiers were strictly organized in the 1960s. Seen here, GIs wearing full gear in Nuremberg arrive for weapons inspection. The supplies of the military unit were counted piece by piece, and tested for serviceability. The Nuremberg military community alone consisted of more than 15,000 soldiers and 11,700 family members.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Military exercises Troops stationed in Berlin and the surrounding area regularly held military exercises. The photo above shows two soldiers during a training exercise in Grunewald in 1959. This image, along with around 200 others in the exhibition, were taken by military photographers on behalf of the US Army — as a way to cultivate its image. The works on display are part of the Provan Collection. Author: Heike Mund (sh)



