Trump orders US exit from Paris climate agreement and WHO

01/21/2025 January 21, 2025 Trump signs order to withdraw United States from WHO

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The US will leave the United Nations health agency in 12 months and will stop all financial support for its work.

Trump criticized the WHO for failing to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and for requiring "unfairly onerous payments" from the US compared to countries like China.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said as he signed the order during his first day back in the White House.

The US is the WHO's biggest financial backer, contributing around 18% of its funding.

Trump started the process of quitting the WHO in his first presidential term, but President Joe Biden was able to stop the process when he took office in January 2021.