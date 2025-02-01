Trump orders strikes on IS targets in Somalia

The United States has conducted air strikes on IS targets in Somalia, President Donald Trump confirmed on social media. The strikes had the backing of Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he ordered military airstrikes on a senior "Islamic State" attack planner and others from the terror network in Somalia.

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump said on Truth Social. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

Strikes coordinated with Somalia's government

The strikes were carried out in the Golis Mountains, a range on the northern coast of the Somali Peninsula, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, adding that the mission was coordinated with Somalia's government.

An official in the Somali president's office, speaking on condition of anonymity and reported on by Reuters, said Somalia's government backed the strikes.

"Somalia cannot be a safe haven for terrorists," said the official.

Later on Saturday, the Somali president's office said President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud "was informed of the US strike targeting senior ISIS leadership in northern Somalia this evening."

"He acknowledges the unwavering support of the United States in the fight against international terrorism and welcomes the continued commitment under the decisive leadership of President Donald Trump," the office posted on X.

"This latest operation reinforces the strong security partnership between Somalia and the United States in combating extremist threats. Somalia remains resolute in working with its allies to eliminate international terrorism and ensure regional stability."

An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that "multiple" operatives were killed in the operation. In its assessment, the Pentagon said that no civilians were harmed in the strikes.

